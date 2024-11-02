Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $33,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,622,000 after purchasing an additional 76,649 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 53.5% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 5,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG stock opened at $506.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $490.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.60. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.49 and a 12-month high of $523.34. The company has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.41, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,048.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,519.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,246 shares of company stock worth $33,839,308. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

