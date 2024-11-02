Invesco LLC Boosts Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Invesco LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the second quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 173.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.53. 1,393,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,050. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average is $32.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 25.67%.

GNTX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Gentex in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Gentex from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Gentex purchased 3,152,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,762,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,463,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,319,040. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

