Invesco LLC Has $361,000 Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Invesco LLC grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 260.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $50,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock traded down $2.11 on Friday, reaching $136.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,815. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.69. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $150.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.25.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,308. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

