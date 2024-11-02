Invesco LLC Invests $205,000 in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Invesco LLC acquired a new position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Vicor in the third quarter worth about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vicor by 202.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vicor by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 98.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 66.7% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Price Performance

Shares of VICR stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.04. The company had a trading volume of 147,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,013. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.00. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $51.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vicor

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Vicor had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $93.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 23,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $841,790.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,788.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Vicor from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

