Invesco LLC Sells 200 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Invesco LLC decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Arrow Electronics makes up 1.2% of Invesco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 794.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 76.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 24.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARW shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

NYSE:ARW traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.03. The stock had a trading volume of 675,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,028. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $137.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.