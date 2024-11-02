Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Decreased by Sollinda Capital Management LLC

Sollinda Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $487.43. 33,655,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,420,908. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $481.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.54. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $360.30 and a 12 month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

