Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,076 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRIG. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRIG stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.13. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $25.24.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

