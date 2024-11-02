Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 125 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.61. 1,678,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,639. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.67 and a 12 month high of $149.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

