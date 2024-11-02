IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) CRO Sells $406,031.25 in Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) CRO Rima Alameddine sold 22,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $406,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 592,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,519,679.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rima Alameddine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Rima Alameddine sold 12,000 shares of IonQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $188,640.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Rima Alameddine sold 11,375 shares of IonQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $156,065.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Rima Alameddine sold 9,875 shares of IonQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $115,735.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Rima Alameddine sold 9,159 shares of IonQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $98,184.48.

On Friday, October 11th, Rima Alameddine sold 716 shares of IonQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $7,675.52.

NYSE IONQ opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 2.05. IonQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 525.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 106.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of IonQ from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on IonQ from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 1,598.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,084,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,825,000 after buying an additional 1,961,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,824,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,062,000 after acquiring an additional 918,265 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,036,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the 3rd quarter worth $3,749,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IonQ in the 1st quarter valued at $2,410,000. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

