Iradimed Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the medical equipment provider on Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Iradimed has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Iradimed to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Iradimed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $48.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.96 million, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.47. Iradimed has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Iradimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 26.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Iradimed will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Iradimed from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

Featured Stories

