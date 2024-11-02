iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Holdings Lowered by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,465,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,254,000 after buying an additional 422,978 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,969,000 after acquiring an additional 379,718 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,021,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,738,000 after purchasing an additional 250,959 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,658,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,391,000 after purchasing an additional 83,881 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $129,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.08. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2831 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

