iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Declares $0.27 Dividend

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2682 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.
iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
CLOA stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. iShares AAA CLO Active ETF has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $52.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average of $51.83.
iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Company Profile
