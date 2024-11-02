iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Declares $0.27 Dividend

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2682 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

CLOA stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. iShares AAA CLO Active ETF has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $52.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average of $51.83.

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

