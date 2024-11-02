iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,077,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $573.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $571.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $549.47. The company has a market cap of $495.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $428.48 and a 12 month high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.