iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1002 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This is a positive change from iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,612 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12.

About iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets investment-grade corporate bond, while using swaps to hedge inflation risk.

