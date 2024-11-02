iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:LQDW) Plans $0.23 Dividend

iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:LQDW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2262 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.
iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of LQDW stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.25. 51,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.18.
About iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF
