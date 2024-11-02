iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Stake Boosted by Luken Investment Analytics LLC

Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 88,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 77,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS:NEAR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.57. 343,089 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.58. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.