iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2047 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Total Return Active ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares Total Return Active ETF Price Performance

BRTR opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day moving average is $50.89. iShares Total Return Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60.

