iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Stock Position Lifted by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $144.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.76. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

