iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,147 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,646,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,167,000 after acquiring an additional 98,877 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 577,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 166,466 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,729.4% in the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 369,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 349,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,081,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,408,000 after purchasing an additional 254,255 shares during the period.

GOVT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,107,733 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

