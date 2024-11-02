iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,243 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth $219,000.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

BATS ICSH opened at $50.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

