Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (TSE:IE – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.96 and traded as high as C$14.72. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at C$14.15, with a volume of 25,565 shares changing hands.

Ivanhoe Electric Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company holds 100% interest in the Santa Cruz Copper Project located in Arizona. Ivanhoe Electric Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

