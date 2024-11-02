J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Purchased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $12,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,769,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,946,628,000 after purchasing an additional 25,109 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,685,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,611,000 after buying an additional 105,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,416,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,589,000 after acquiring an additional 193,684 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,722.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 545,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,600,000 after acquiring an additional 525,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.2 %

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $180.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.73. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,275. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,674.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,275. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

