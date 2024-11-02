Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) EVP Frederic E. Mccoy Sells 4,283 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,283 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $523,725.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,421,476.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jabil Stock Performance

Jabil stock opened at $127.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $156.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.90%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 331,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,387,000 after purchasing an additional 76,573 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $1,692,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 132,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after buying an additional 91,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 7,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

