James Investment Research Inc. Cuts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,111,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,676,957,000 after purchasing an additional 501,969 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,525,380,000 after purchasing an additional 495,879 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,570,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,122,772,000 after purchasing an additional 629,644 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Chevron by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,600,000 after purchasing an additional 743,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,021,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,036,846,000 after purchasing an additional 126,889 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $153.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.98. The company has a market cap of $279.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

