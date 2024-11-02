James Investment Research Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $1,134.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,285.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,127.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $628.00 and a 12 month high of $1,376.84.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 7.81%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.40%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

