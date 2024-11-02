James Investment Research Inc. Has $2.12 Million Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

TLH stock opened at $101.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.83. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $111.83.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.