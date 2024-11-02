JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $25.43.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on KMI. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

