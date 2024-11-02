JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 284 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.5 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $116.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.02 and a 200-day moving average of $101.17. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $71.65 and a one year high of $121.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $189.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 56.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $7,150,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,488,718.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

