JMP Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Stock

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SKWD opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.53. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $27.56 and a 52-week high of $48.40.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $300.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.43 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other news, Director Katharine Terry sold 1,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $60,946.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,516.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 27.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Further Reading

