JMP Securities Lowers MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $54.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 48.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.15.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.23.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 147,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $4,985,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,702,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,544,500. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 147,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $4,985,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,702,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,544,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle purchased 58,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.73 per share, with a total value of $1,986,697.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 377,112 shares in the company, valued at $12,719,987.76. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 216,400 shares of company stock worth $7,312,197. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $3,922,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,110,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,330,000 after acquiring an additional 706,159 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,314,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.