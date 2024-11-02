Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Short Interest Update

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,660,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 19,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $160.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $1,290,000. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 69,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.