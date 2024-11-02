Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $159.46 and last traded at $160.35. 834,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,955,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.61.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.93.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.44. The stock has a market cap of $385.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.78%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

