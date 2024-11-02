JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Price

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $169.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $208.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.80.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 0.5 %

TMDX stock opened at $82.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.66 and a beta of 2.08. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $38.13 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.29.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $108.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 18.74%. TransMedics Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total value of $1,323,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,457,269.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total value of $1,323,247.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at $9,457,269.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $438,493.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,766.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,247 shares of company stock valued at $9,518,181. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,214,000 after purchasing an additional 50,673 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,977,000 after buying an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 59.5% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

