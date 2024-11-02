JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Argyle Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.5% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

JPM opened at $222.94 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $139.23 and a 1-year high of $226.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.15 and a 200-day moving average of $206.54.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

