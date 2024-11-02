JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Shares Acquired by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPEM stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $301.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.96. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $57.88.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

