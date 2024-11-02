JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income Plc (LON:JUGI) Plans GBX 3.76 Dividend

JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income Plc (LON:JUGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.76 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income Stock Performance

Shares of JUGI opened at GBX 324 ($4.20) on Friday. JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income has a 12 month low of GBX 278 ($3.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 380 ($4.93). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 333.05. The company has a market cap of £445.27 million, a P/E ratio of 334.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income

In other news, insider Hannah Philp bought 1,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.12) per share, for a total transaction of £4,995.78 ($6,478.77). Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income Plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

