KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

NYSE KB opened at $66.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98. KB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.32.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that KB Financial Group will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 511,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 370,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 267,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 254,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,276,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

