KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
NYSE KB opened at $66.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98. KB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.32.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that KB Financial Group will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.
