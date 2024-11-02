KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives $78.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.88.

KBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on KBR from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on KBR from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get KBR alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KBR

KBR Stock Performance

NYSE:KBR opened at $67.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. KBR has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $71.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that KBR will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.21%.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In related news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,968. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in KBR by 29.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,286,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,674,000 after acquiring an additional 520,207 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its holdings in KBR by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,877,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,423,000 after purchasing an additional 507,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in KBR by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,090,000 after purchasing an additional 113,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in KBR by 12.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,766,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,331,000 after purchasing an additional 196,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in KBR by 359.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,467,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

(Get Free Report

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.