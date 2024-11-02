Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Price Target to $23.00

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Western Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on First Western Financial from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

MYFW stock opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. First Western Financial has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.96 million, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.61.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 2.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Western Financial will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Western Financial news, Director David R. Duncan sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $163,658.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,702.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David R. Duncan sold 5,500 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $107,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,165.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Duncan sold 8,600 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $163,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,702.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYFW. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 14.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 363,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 46,172 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 67.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in First Western Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Western Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC grew its position in First Western Financial by 12.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 249,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 28,563 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

