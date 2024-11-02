Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

Kemper Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KMPR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.43. The stock had a trading volume of 558,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.85. Kemper has a 12-month low of $38.52 and a 12-month high of $67.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.62 and its 200-day moving average is $60.62.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMPR

Kemper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.