Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.
Kemper Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:KMPR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.43. The stock had a trading volume of 558,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.85. Kemper has a 12-month low of $38.52 and a 12-month high of $67.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.62 and its 200-day moving average is $60.62.
Kemper Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMPR
Kemper Company Profile
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kemper
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.