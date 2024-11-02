Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 151,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Kenvue by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 76,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 149,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 80.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KVUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE KVUE opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $23.55.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 141.38%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.