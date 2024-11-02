Key Financial Inc Acquires 2,435 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 374,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 119,045 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 341,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 112,290 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 49,995 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 316,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 58,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 313,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.48. 43,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,545. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $22.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

