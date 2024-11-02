Key Financial Inc Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,680 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 327.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 132.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.01. The stock had a trading volume of 997,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,580. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

