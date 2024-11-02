Key Financial Inc Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,454,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,881. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average is $50.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

