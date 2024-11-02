Key Financial Inc Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Key Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 646.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 178.8% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its position in Exelon by 502.7% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $38.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,671,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,760,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average of $37.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

