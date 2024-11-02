Key Financial Inc Has $676,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Key Financial Inc lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 159,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 392.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,777. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.85 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.42.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

