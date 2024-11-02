Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. cut its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $87.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.48 and a 200 day moving average of $78.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $92.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.46.

Read Our Latest Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,014,095.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $760,641.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,610,217.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,010 shares of company stock worth $3,397,855 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.