Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KRC. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.04. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $27.39 and a one year high of $43.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.60). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $289.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 129.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $117,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,335.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,767.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,648,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,558 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 85.0% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,015,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,692 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,162,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,220,000 after buying an additional 487,556 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 139.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 693,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after buying an additional 403,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,179,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

