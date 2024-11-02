Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Issues Earnings Results

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRYGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.88%.

KIGRY opened at $9.80 on Friday. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 2.02.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Kion Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

