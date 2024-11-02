Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.06-2.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.06. Kite Realty Group Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.060-2.080 EPS.
Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance
KRG stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.80. 1,745,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,862. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -645.00, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.74. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $27.15.
Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2,600.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity at Kite Realty Group Trust
In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 37,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $999,506.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 732,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,624,353.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Kite Realty Group Trust
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.
